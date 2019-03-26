James Spann: Pleasant afternoons, dry weather for Alabama through Friday

CLEARING CONTINUES: Morning clouds are giving way to afternoon sunshine across much of Alabama, with the exception of some eastern and southern counties where clouds are hanging tough. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Tonight will be fair and rather chilly; we drop into the low 40s, but colder pockets will see 30s with potential for a touch of light frost.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Look for sunny, mild days and clear, cool nights. The high will be near 70 degrees Wednesday, followed by low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Morning lows will be in the 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a mild, breezy day with a high in the 70s. A few showers could reach northwest Alabama by afternoon, but the main chance of rain will come Saturday night as a cold front passes through. Thunderstorms are possible, but for now the severe-weather threat looks low. On Sunday, showers end very early in the day, and the sky becomes partly sunny. Sunday will be cooler with a high in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We have much better model agreement this afternoon as the American global model is coming around to the drier European solution. Looks like a decent part of the week will be rain-free with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then back in the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

SPOTTER TRAINING: Our annual storm spotter training is Thursday, March 28, at the Pelham Civic Complex. Doors open at 5 and training begins at 6:30. There’s no fee and no need to register. Just show up with a curious mind. You will help us make the severe weather warning process more efficient, and you will never look at a storm the same again. Hope to see you there.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Two tornadoes touched down in Alabama; one EF-1 tornado moved through Lamar and Fayette counties, and an EF-0 touched down at Alabaster near the intersection of Kent Dairy Road and County Road 17 just north of Maylene, causing sporadic damage as the storm moved to the east. The end of the damage path was on the east side of Interstate 65 near exit 238. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted and three homes were damaged along the path from trees falling on them.

