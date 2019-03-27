James Spann: Spectacular spring weather for Alabama

NOTHING BUT SUN: The sky is clear across Alabama and the adjacent states this afternoon; temperatures are in the 60s over the northern third of the state, 70s elsewhere. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low in the 40s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The weather stays dry and very pleasant. Look for ample sunshine Thursday with a high in the low 70s; we expect mid 70s Friday with a partly sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry; with a mix of sun and clouds we rise into the mid 70s again. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of a cold front, and a band of showers and storms will enter the state Saturday night. New model guidance is a bit slower, suggesting the main window for rain over the weekend will come from 9 p.m. Saturday through noon Sunday. Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less, and now we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms. Sunday will be cooler, with a high close to 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks rain-free for most of the state. The high Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s; then we head back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be chilly, with lows in the 37- to 42-degree range.

ON THIS DATE IN 1994: This is the 25th anniversary of the EF-4 tornado that killed 20 people in the Goshen United Methodist Church during the Palm Sunday worship service on March 27, 1994. A total of 92 were injured. A warning was issued 12 minutes before the tornado destroyed the church building, but unfortunately they never heard the warning. The deaths at the church brought to light the deficiencies in the NOAA Weather Radio network across the United States at the time, and the lack of NOAA Weather Radio use in many public spaces. We have come a long way since then, but we have much work to do. Every home, business, church and public place must have a way of hearing warnings.

Later in the day, an EF-2 tornado tore through Shelby County; it began on the north side of Helena on the Bearden Farm moving northeastward, crossing Alabama 261 near Pelham High School. The school sustained some damage. Continuing northeast, the tornado caused damage in a residential section before doing extensive damage to two mobile home parks on the west side of U.S. Highway 31 on the north side of Pelham. The tornado did extensive damage to businesses in the stretch from the U.S. 31/Alabama 119 intersection to the Alabama 119/Interstate 65 intersection, then continued through primarily residential areas of Pelham and Indian Springs. It dissipated just before reaching the Meadow Brook area about two miles west of U. S. Highway 280.

SPOTTER TRAINING: Our annual storm spotter training is Thursday, March 28, at the Pelham Civic Complex. Doors open at 5 and training begins at 6:30. There’s no fee and no need to register. Just show up with a curious mind. You will help us make the severe weather warning process more efficient, and you will never look at a storm the same again. Hope to see you there.

ON THIS DATE IN 2009: Two tornadoes touched down in Alabama; one EF-1 tornado moved through Lamar and Fayette counties, and an EF-0 touched down at Alabaster near the intersection of Kent Dairy Road and County Road 17 just north of Maylene, causing sporadic damage as the storm moved to the east. The end of the damage path was on the east side of Interstate 65 near exit 238. Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted and three homes were damaged along the path from trees falling on them.

