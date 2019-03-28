James Spann: Dry air continues to cover Alabama

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Thursday and a weekend weather preview from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: There won’t be much change in our weather through Friday as dry air continues to cover the state. Look for a sunny sky today with a high in the low 70s; then, Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, although we can’t totally rule out a rogue shower somewhere by afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will climb back into the 70s. Then, a band of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will push into the state Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms for far northwest Alabama; this seems to be a rather low-end threat, but some hail and gusty winds are possible.

Rain will end Sunday morning; otherwise Sunday will be cloudy and much cooler, with a high between 58 and 62 over the north/central part of Alabama. Rain amounts over the weekend should be fairly light — well under one-half inch for most places.

NEXT WEEK: Some rain is possible near the Gulf Coast Monday; otherwise the week looks dry for most of Alabama. Monday and Tuesday will be cool, with highs in the low 60s; then we return to the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

DRY MARCH: The average rain for the month of March at Birmingham is 4.59 inches; this year we are well below that figure. Here are some totals since March 1:

Birmingham — 2.52 inches

Anniston — 2.07 inches

Tuscaloosa — 1.86 inches

ON THIS DATE IN 1963: A decision was handed down in the case of Whitney Bartie vs. the United States of America. Bartie sued the U.S. Weather Bureau for negligence in failing to provide a warning about Hurricane Audrey in 1957. Bartie’s wife and five children were killed after the 12-foot storm surge struck Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the morning of June 27, 1957. It was ruled that the evidence presented did not establish negligence on the part of the Weather Bureau.

ON THIS DATE IN 1920: The Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of 1920 was an outbreak of at least 37 tornadoes, 31 of which were significant, across the Midwest and Deep South states on March 28, 1920. The tornadoes left more than 380 dead and at least 1,215 injured. Many communities and farmers alike were caught off-guard as the storms moved to the northeast at speeds that reached more than 60 miles per hour. One tornado that moved through Elmore, Tallapoosa and Chambers County, then into Troup County, Georgia, killed 26 people.

SPOTTER TRAINING IS TONIGHT: Our annual storm spotter training is this evening at the Pelham Civic Complex. Doors open at 5 and training begins at 6:30. There’s no fee and no need to register. Just show up with a curious mind. You will help us make the severe weather warning process more efficient, and you will never look at a storm the same again. Hope to see you there.

