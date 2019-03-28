James Spann: Showers, storms return to Alabama Saturday night

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: This has been another beautiful spring day for Alabama — tons o’ sun with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be fair and cool, with a low between 45 and 50 early Friday for most places. Then, we stay dry Friday with a partly to mostly sunny sky; the afternoon high will be up in the mid to upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, with just an outside chance of a rogue shower. Clouds will increase during the day, and temperatures will rise into the 70s. A band of showers and storms will push into the state Saturday night ahead of a cold front; strong storms are possible over northwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather.

This doesn’t look like a big threat, but a few storms over the northwest part of the state could produce hail and strong, gusty winds Saturday night, generally between 6 p.m. and midnight. Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light, generally less than one-quarter inch.

Then, on Sunday, rain should end early in the day. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy and much cooler, with a high in the 57- to 61-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Some rain is possible Monday over south Alabama; otherwise the week looks dry. Monday and Tuesday will be cool with highs in the 60- to 65-degree range; then 70s return Wednesday through Friday.

NOTE FROM THE ALABAMA FORESTRY COMMISSION: With limited amounts of rain predicted for Monday, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is advising people to use extreme caution with all debris burning and outdoor fires. For the remainder of the week, drier conditions are expected to return, with no significant precipitation in the weather forecast. At this time of year with lower humidity and March winds, fires can quickly spread out of control, not only threatening lives but also endangering homes and property, as well as resulting in damage to Alabama’s forests.

Both number and size of wildfire occurrences have already increased, according to fire officials with the AFC. Over the last three days, 89 wildfires have burned more than 1,265 acres of forestland across the state.

ON THIS DATE IN 1963: A decision was handed down in the case of Whitney Bartie vs. the United States of America. Bartie sued the U.S. Weather Bureau for negligence in failing to provide a warning about Hurricane Audrey in 1957. Bartie’s wife and five children were killed after the 12-foot storm surge struck Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the morning of June 27, 1957. It was ruled that the evidence presented did not establish negligence on the part of the Weather Bureau.

ON THIS DATE IN 1920: The Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of 1920 was an outbreak of at least 37 tornadoes, 31 of which were significant, across the Midwest and Deep South states on March 28, 1920. The tornadoes left more than 380 dead and at least 1,215 injured. Many communities and farmers alike were caught off-guard as the storms moved to the northeast at speeds that reached more than 60 miles per hour. One tornado that moved through Elmore, Tallapoosa and Chambers County, then into Troup County, Georgia, killed 26 people.

SPOTTER TRAINING IS TONIGHT: Our annual storm spotter training is this evening at the Pelham Civic Complex. Doors open at 5 and training begins at 6:30. There’s no fee and no need to register. Just show up with a curious mind. You will help us make the severe weather warning process more efficient, and you will never look at a storm the same again. Hope to see you there.

