Two Alabama builders raise the roof before 40

Auburn University has been in the news recently for its Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament Championship basketball team. But the Auburn-Opelika area also boasts winners with two local homebuilders whose flourishing companies have placed them in the national spotlight.

When Professional Builder magazine revealed its 2019 40 Under 40 list of rising stars in the homebuilding industry, Michael Dilworth, president of Dilworth Development in Auburn, and Mitchell Martin, owner and CEO of Stone Martin Builders in Opelika, were among the honorees. Dilworth, Martin and the other 38 young homebuilders are profiled in the magazine’s March issue.

Starting his own company while still in college was a stroke of fate for Dilworth. He was 19 years old when he decided to build his first house.

“I was supposed to go to work as a superintendent for another builder, but it didn’t work out. That gave me the gusto to go out on my own and build my own house,” said Dilworth. “That first house sold. It was a testament to how great Auburn is. It was a great place to get started.”

Now, 20 years later, Dilworth has built more than 1,000 homes in Auburn and Opelika. He has opened a division in Foley and expects to begin building homes soon in Huntsville.

Dilworth said the word that best describes his company is “trustworthiness.”

“I think it’s important that you always do the right thing,” said Dilworth. “You can’t make everybody happy. But if you have a track record of taking care of customers and doing the right thing, that’s what’s important.”

Homebuilding has become more than a moneymaker for the young entrepreneur. In 2018, Dilworth Development partnered with Texas-based Operation Finally Home to build a custom-designed, mortgage-free home for retired U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Lee and his family. Operation Finally Home is a nonprofit organization that provides homes and home modifications for military heroes and the widows of fallen soldiers.

Dilworth, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in building science from Auburn University, grew up working on carpentry projects alongside his dad.

“I just love to be outside, and I love putting things together,” Dilworth said. “I think building is what God made me to do.”

Dilworth is proud of the company he has built.

“A house is probably the biggest investment a family will make,” Dilworth said. “It’s an honor to provide something families need, while impacting the Auburn economy in a positive way.”

Less than 8 miles from Dilworth Development is Stone Martin Builders, an Opelika homebuilding company headed by another young up-and-comer. Mitchell Martin, 36, co-founded the company 13 years ago and is now the majority owner.

Martin’s company has built homes in markets across Alabama, including Auburn, Opelika, Montgomery, Pike Road, Prattville, Dothan, Millbrook and Huntsville. It also has created subdivisions in La Grange and Columbus, Georgia. This year alone, Stone Martin expects to build 500 houses.

Martin said the company can build homes more quickly because of its efficient operations.

“We take a streamlined approach to homebuilding, and we pass those savings on to our customers,” Martin said. “We can build a lot of houses because we plan ahead of time, prepackage everything we can and use technology. Because we are efficient and lean, we save money. Instead of putting that savings into our pockets, we give it back to our customers.”

Martin said along with the latest amenities and beautiful finishes, his company’s homes all feature energy-saving building materials and techniques that will help lower customers’ energy bills.

Martin received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Auburn University. But his plans changed when he was offered an opportunity to build houses.

“I’ve always had an interest in going into a field where I can see our progress,” Martin said. “I also wanted to be my own boss and lead my own team, so when this opportunity presented itself, I decided to dive into it.”

Stone Martin is making a difference in the community. It is a major fundraiser and sponsor for Storybook Farm, a nonprofit ministry benefiting disabled children and young adults, and the homebuilder has helped with on-site construction projects.

“We’re a family here,” said Martin. “I think it’s important for our employees to be invested in the community as well as in their jobs. That’s the kind of company we want to be.”

Martin said his company’s 50 employees are not just building houses.

“The cool thing is we are building a lifestyle,” Martin said. “When we build a 500-home community, we want it to be a place that kids will remember when they get older. When they remember good times in our communities later on, then we know we’ve done something right.”

Professional Builder magazine’s 2019 40 Under 40 class is made up of 11 women and 29 men selected from more than 150 nominations submitted nationwide. They include entrepreneurs who founded their companies, designers, architects, accountants, directors of marketing, sales representatives and operations managers. Expanding into new markets, exceeding sales goals, streamlining processes and leveraging technology are among their many achievements.

Alabama Power Residential Accounts Manager Kelly Fikes commended Dilworth and Martin for receiving this honor. In addition to providing electric service for many of their residential developments, Alabama Power partners with builders to promote electric end-use products in homes, such as heat pumps and water heaters.

“It is a true honor for these two individuals to be recognized among their peers at a national level,” Fikes said. “We are proud to have a great working relationship with them and with their companies. Both head well-thought-of companies, are true professionals and give back to their communities through their time, talents and resources. It has been exciting for Alabama Power to watch the success of these two over the last few years, and we expect that more is to come.”