James Spann: Dry, mild day for Alabama; storms return Saturday night

ANOTHER NICE DAY: Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s across Alabama today with a partly sunny sky; the average high for March 29 at Birmingham is 70. Fair weather continues tonight.

WEEKEND WEATHER CHANGES: Clouds will increase across the state Saturday, but most of the day will be dry with only isolated showers. Temperatures again will rise into the 75- to 78-degree range. Then, Saturday night, a cold front will push a band of showers and storms into the state. A few strong storms are possible over northwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather.

Some of the storms over the northwest part of the state Saturday evening could produce hail and strong, gusty winds; the tornado threat is very low. The main window for the heavier storms in the marginal risk area is roughly from 5 until 9 p.m.

Showers and storms, while weakening, will continue to move south and east through the state Saturday night, ending over the north and central counties by early Sunday morning. While showers are possible Sunday afternoon over south Alabama, some clearing is possible to the north. Sunday will be sharply colder, with highs only in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be cold as temperatures drop into the 30s, and the colder pockets across north Alabama could see some frost and a light freeze. The weather will stay dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s; clouds will increase over the eastern half of Alabama Tuesday as a deep surface low forms off the Atlantic coast. The weather will stay rain-free Wednesday through Friday with highs back in the 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1942: A slow-moving low-pressure system brought 11.5 inches of snow to the nation’s capital on March 29, 1942. It still stands as the highest March snowfall on record in Washington, D.C., on a single calendar day. Baltimore, Maryland, recorded an imposing total of 21.9 inches of snow on the same day. On the flip side, eight days later, the temperature in D.C. soared to 92 degrees on April 6, 1942, and it remains the highest temperature on record for April 6.

