Logan Martin recreational improvements first of several to come at Alabama Power lakes

A new playground and hiking trail have been added to the growing list of amenities at Logan Martin Lake day-use park, also known as Double Cove.

Just above the dam at the Talladega-St. Clair county line, the playground boasts 4,000 square feet of play space. The hiking trail loops for 1.45 miles through forest and along the water and includes gazebos, benches and interpretive signs.

“The improvements to the park area are a positive upgrade for our community,” said Tony Haynes, Talladega County commissioner. “The park provides our residents with the ability to have no-cost recreational options around the lake. We are thankful that Alabama Power Company has invested its resources into Talladega County and the lake community around Logan Martin Lake.”

The playground and hiking trail are the latest part of improvements that began in 2017.

“The improvements being made around Logan Martin Lake help to ensure the lake remains a positive asset to the communities around it that we serve,” said Alabama Power Eastern Division Vice President Tony Smoke. “It is essential to the quality of life of those who live in St. Clair and Talladega counties and the surrounding areas to have recreational options that fit everyone’s needs. We are proud to offer a family-friendly place for locals to enjoy.”

Other recent upgrades include a new fishing pier, swimming area, picnic tables and pavilions. The park is accessible to visitors with disabilities.

“We are proud to help support community and recreational activities for our lakegoers with these new additions,” said Alabama Power Land Supervisor Sheila Smith. “The site is heavily used by local residents, and with the new adventure playground and hiking trail, we hope it will be enjoyed by visitors from all around.”

Young visitors try out the new playground at Double Cove, Logan Martin Lake. The project is part of a series of improvements planned for Alabama Power's lakes throughout the state. (Billy Brown/Shorelines) A new playground at Double Cove, Logan Martin Lake, is among the first in a series of enhancements planned at Alabama Power lakes throughout the state. (Billy Brown/Shorelines)

The enhancements are the first of several that Alabama Power plans to make at recreational sites throughout its service territory. The project is called “The Preserves.”

People who have visited the park in recent months may have noticed new signs with The Preserves branding, which is a way to organize and better communicate recreational opportunities around Alabama Power lakes.

Alabama Power maintains 65 public recreation sites along its 3,500 miles of shoreline in the state.

“The nature of Alabama Power land holdings lend themselves to extensive green and natural spaces that can play host to and offer a variety of unique outdoor activities. These lands allow people to enjoy, learn and grow a deeper appreciation of our state and its natural landscape,” Smith said. “The Preserves are core to the Alabama Power ideal of merging nature with crafting special places. They are inclusive and open to all and allow our citizens to access and enjoy our lakes.”

The Preserves will be developed throughout Alabama Power service territory with varying amenities like fishing piers, playgrounds, hiking trails, boat ramps, picnic areas and gazebos. More information about future projects will be announced in coming months. Enhancements planned for this spring include a trail at Ten Islands Historic Park on Neely Henry Lake and Slackland Beach improvements on Weiss Lake.

Visitors are asked to be courteous to others, follow posted rules, respect the wildlife, pack out what is brought in and to come back often.

A relaxing perch beside Logan Martin Lake is part of a recent series of enhancements there. (Billy Brown/Shorelines) The overlook at Double Cove. (Billy Brown/Shorelines) This bridge is part of a new trail at Double Cove along Logan Martin Lake. (Billy Brown/Shorelines) Interpretive signs line the new 1.45-mile loop trail along Logan Martin Lake. (Billy Brown/Shorelines)

Each year, Alabama Power welcomes thousands of visitors to its parks and other public access sites on 12 reservoirs on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers. These lakes – built to provide clean, renewable hydropower for customers – also provide beauty and countless opportunities for fun and recreation.

Alabama Power and its state and local partners maintain dozens of boat ramps and bank fishing access sites as well as thousands of acres of natural and undeveloped land for use by hikers, bird watchers and primitive-use campers.

To find a recreational area, visit apcshorelines.com or download Alabama Power’s Smart Lakes app on your smartphone.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Shorelines.