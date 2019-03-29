Sweet Potato Fluff whips its way onto 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Shakespeare wrote “a fluff called by any name would still taste delicious.”

Well, the bard might have written that if he had tried the Sweet Potato Fluff at Pruett’s BBQ in Gadsden.

Customers come in to order the family recipe of sweet potatoes, marshmallows, crunchy topping and other ingredients. However, they don’t always call it by the name on the menu.

Sweet Potato Fluff at Pruett’s BBQ is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“The names it gets called it’s so funny, we get tickled,” said Manager Cindy Pruett King. “’I need that sweet potato huff, sweet potato casserole’ … it’s gotten more names but we always know what they’re talking about.”

The Alabama Tourism Department’s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die gets the name right and has included Sweet Potato Fluff on its list.