On this day in Alabama history: ‘Complex Vision’ restored, re-installed

March 30, 2015

Israeli artist Yaacov Agam created “Complex Vision” in 1969 for the façade of Birmingham’s Callahan Eye Foundation Hospital (now UAB Callahan Eye Hospital). The 30-foot-by-30-foot outdoor installation features 69 aluminum panels and weighs 3,450 pounds. In November 2013, a major restoration of the artwork was announced. Art Creations and Renovations of Florida removed the piece for stripping, priming, sealing and repainting with colors the artist specified. Complex Vision was reinstalled on this day in 2015.

Yaacov Agam (b. 1928) is an Israeli sculptor and experimental artist best known for his contributions to optical and kinetic art. (Edward Kaprov, Wikipedia) Complex Vision created by Yaacov Agam, 2008. (Dystopos, Bhamwiki) Complex Vision created by Yaacov Agam, 2015. (Dystopos, Bhamwiki)

