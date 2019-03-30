James Spann: Strong/severe storms possible over parts of Alabama tonight

An approaching cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama tonight. SPC has introduced a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms over Northwest Alabama … for areas west of a line from Athens to Carbon Hill to Reform. There is a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far east as Scottsboro, Warrior, Tuscaloosa, and York.

TIMING: Most of the daylight hours today will be dry with only isolated showers. The window for the heavier storms will come from roughly 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. … after that storms will weaken late tonight.

THREATS: Heavier thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. The overall tornado threat is low.

RAIN: Rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less, and flooding is not expected.

COLDER AIR RETURNS: The sky becomes sunny tomorrow after the rain, but a much colder airmass will blow into the state with highs only in the 50s over North/Central Alabama. And, we drop into the 28-35 degree range early Monday… a freeze is possible for colder places. Growers will need to keep an eye on temperature forecasts.

