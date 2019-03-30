James Spann: Strong/severe storms possible over parts of Alabama tonight

By James Spann

An approaching cold front will bring a band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama tonight. SPC has introduced a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms over Northwest Alabama … for areas west of a line from Athens to Carbon Hill to Reform. There is a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far east as Scottsboro, Warrior, Tuscaloosa, and York.

TIMING: Most of the daylight hours today will be dry with only isolated showers. The window for the heavier storms will come from roughly 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. … after that storms will weaken late tonight.

THREATS: Heavier thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. The overall tornado threat is low.

RAIN: Rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less, and flooding is not expected.

COLDER AIR RETURNS: The sky becomes sunny tomorrow after the rain, but a much colder airmass will blow into the state with highs only in the 50s over North/Central Alabama. And, we drop into the 28-35 degree range early Monday… a freeze is possible for colder places. Growers will need to keep an eye on temperature forecasts.

Stay current with the weather situation from James Spann and his team at AlabamaWx.com.

business

Huntsville February home sales up 19 percent from 2018

Prev Story
community

On this day in Alabama history: ‘Complex Vision’ restored, re-installed

Next Story

Related Stories