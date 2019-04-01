Auburn basketball heading to Final Four for first time

Auburn’s men’s basketball team is dancing its way into new territory.

For the first time in history, a team from the state of Alabama will play in the Final Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Auburn defeated fellow SEC team the Kentucky Wildcats 77-71 in overtime Sunday to capture the Midwest Region title in the Elite Eight round in Kansas City.

The Tigers’ tournament run has been both historic and impressive, becoming the first to ever defeat perennial basketball powers Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky back-to-back-to-back.

Jared Harper helped lead the Auburn Tigers to a 77-71 overtime win over Kentucky to advance to the Final Four. (Wade Rackley /Auburn Athletics) Bryce Brown scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Auburn Tigers over the Kentucky Wildcats. (Wade Rackley /AU Athletics) Coach Bruce Pearl celebrates his Auburn Tigers’ win over the Kentucky Wildcats to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history. (Wade Rackley /AU Athletics)

The Kentucky victory gave coach Bruce Pearl his 100th win at Auburn and Auburn posted its 30th win in a season for the first time ever.

“Just thank God for the blessings,” Pearl said after the win. “And I’m not sure that – we thought this was going to happen. I knew this group wanted to make history. I knew they wanted to play good basketball, and I knew they wanted to represent Auburn, the other student-athletes on our campus that can be for championships. And to do this in such an impressive way against the best teams and coaches in college basketball makes it even more rewarding.”

Auburn will take on a No. 1 tournament seed in Virginia in Minneapolis for the semifinal on April 6 at 5:09 p.m. on CBS.

“But we understand that we’ve got two more games to play in order to win a championship, and we’re going to try to continue to focus on that,” Pearl said.

Auburn fans celebrate at Toomer’s Corner after the men’s basketball team beat Kentucky to earn a spot in the NCAA Final Four. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Auburn fans celebrate at Toomer’s Corner after the men’s basketball team beat Kentucky to earn a spot in the NCAA Final Four. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Auburn fans celebrate at Toomer’s Corner after the men’s basketball team beat Kentucky to earn a spot in the NCAA Final Four. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Anfernee McLemore carries the Midwest Regional Championship Trophy as the Auburn men’s basketball team returns to Auburn after advancing to the Final Four. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Coach Bruce Pearl returns to Auburn after leading his team to the Final Four for the first time in program history. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Auburn men’s basketball team returns home after advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

The team played inspired in the second half against Kentucky with injured teammate Chuma Okeke, who injured his knee in Auburn’s 97-80 regional semifinal win over North Carolina, showing up courtside to cheer them on.

“Above all, I’m just happy we got it for Chuma,” said Bryce Brown, who scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half. “This game was specifically for him. We went out there and battled for him.”

In Auburn, students and fans gathered immediately after the victory to roll Toomer’s Corner and celebrate the win. The team also was greeted when they returned to campus from Kansas City Sunday night.