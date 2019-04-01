Birmingham District Brewing Co. is an Alabama Maker giving a stout nod to history

Birmingham District Brewing Company

The Makers: Cale Sellers and James Sumpter

Cale Sellers knows Birmingham owes its existence to geology – the stuff beneath the dirt needed to produce steel – and Birmingham District Brewing Company pays homage to that rich history.

No, there isn’t dirt or coal in the beer, but Sellers hopes the brewery’s blue-collar approach to producing it is appreciated in each sip.

Sellers and his father-in-law started homebrewing, and three years later, the Sellers decided to open a brewery in Birmingham along with head brewer James Sumpter. Birmingham District Brewing is in the new The Battery development on Second Avenue South, one block south from the Rotary Trail.

Birmingham District Brewing Co. has a down-to-earth approach to craft beer from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sellers’ passion for geology and Birmingham’s history as a steel city inspired Birmingham District Brewery.

“This whole idea was rooted in geology to basically help show and honor the Birmingham history, the steel history,” he said.

For head brewer and Louisiana native Sumpter, bringing a sense of place to the beer is nothing new.

Sumpter learned his craft at Abita Brewing Company before joining the team at Birmingham District Brewing Company. The brewery’s offerings quickly grew from five beers at its opening in November to eight beers and a rotation of seasonals.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone that came in had a beer that they could drink,” Sumpter said.

Four of Birmingham District Brewing Co.'s beers. The company produces eight year-round brews, plus seasonals. Birmingham District Brewing Co. gives a nod to the blue-collar workers from Birmingham's days as a steel town. Birmingham District Brewing Co.'s taproom. Birmingham District Brewing Co. is part of The Battery, a new development one block south of the Rotary Trail.

Part of Birmingham’s mining and railroad history included having a place to gather for cold suds and to unwind after a hard day of work. In that vein, the taproom is not just for tasting but a venue for live music and a good atmosphere to take a break.

“If you haven’t made it out, come see us. We would love to meet everyone that comes in and walks through the door,” Sellers said.

Birmingham District Brewing Company

The Product: Craft beer in a variety of styles.

Take Home: A growler of Bird in a Cage kolsch.

2201 Second Ave. S. Suite 102, Birmingham, AL 35233

Taproom hours: Monday-Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, noon to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

https://www.birminghamdistrictbrewing.com/

Birmingham District Brewing Company is on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.