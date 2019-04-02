Alabama Legacy Moment: Eugene Allen Smith

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Eugene Allen Smith
Eugene Allen Smith was a professor at the University of Alabama and served as state geologist. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Eugene Allen Smith.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Eugene Allen Smith from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

