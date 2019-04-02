James Spann: Showers, storms return to Alabama Thursday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Tuesday heading through the week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

DRY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: An upper trough produced a few sprinkles across Alabama overnight, but as the wave moves on to the east, we expect a good supply of sunshine today with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the mid 70s.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Thursday, and we will have a round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. For now it looks like the best chance of rain comes from about 3 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

On its outlook for Thursday (which runs through 7 a.m. Friday), the Storm Prediction Center has introduced a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for extreme west Alabama, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) as far east as Tuscumbia, Birmingham, Montgomery and Enterprise.

Severe thunderstorms are more likely west of Alabama Thursday, and with limited instability we believe the storms will be weakening as they move into our state late in the day and Thursday night. Still, some of the stronger storms could produce some hail and strong, gusty winds.

Rain ends early in the day Friday, and we could see some sun by Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will hold in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like it will be our warmest weekend so far this year, with highs between 75 and 80 degrees. On Saturday, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms in a moist air mass. It won’t rain all day, but a passing shower or storm is very possible from time to time. Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Sunday, especially during the afternoon and into Sunday night, ahead of an upper trough. With high instability values, we will need to watch out for the potential for severe storms, but it is way too early to determine any specific risk for now.

NEXT WEEK: Rain tapers off Monday morning, and the middle of the week looks dry and a bit cooler.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An EF-3 tornado tore through Dallas, Texas. Ten people were killed, and 216 were injured. Total damage was $4 million. This tornado was among the most photographed and studied in history. A second tornado developed just one mile east of the primary tornado. This tornado moved from northwest Dallas into Collin County, destroying farm homes.

