James Spann: Beautiful Wednesday ahead for Alabama; rain returns by Thursday night

SUNNY EARLY APRIL DAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are generally in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and rather chilly, with a low in the 40- to 45-degree range for most communities. On Wednesday, we will enjoy another sunny day with a high in the 72- to 75-degree range.

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase Thursday, and a batch of rain and thunderstorms is likely late Thursday afternoon, through Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (level 2 of 5) defined for a small part of far west Alabama, and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) as far east as Tuscumbia, Birmingham, Montgomery and Opp.

The lack of instability should limit the overall severe weather threat, but a few storms Thursday night could produce some hail and strong, gusty winds, especially over the western half of the state. Rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch are likely.

The rain should be over by midday Friday, and the sun could pop out in a few spots by afternoon. The weather will stay mild, with a high in the 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It looks like the warmest weekend so far this year, with afternoon highs not too far from 80 degrees both days. Saturday will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds, and we will have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a washout, but no doubt it could rain a few times during the day. The situation will be pretty much the same Sunday, although showers and storms could become more numerous late in the day and into Sunday night with the approach of an upper trough. The air will be pretty unstable, and we could very well have some risk of strong to severe storms, but it is too early to define the risk.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks rather unsettled Monday and Tuesday; then it trends drier for the latter half of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An EF-3 tornado tore through Dallas, Texas. Ten people were killed, and 216 were injured. Total damage was $4 million. This tornado was among the most photographed and studied in history. A second tornado developed just one mile east of the primary tornado. This tornado moved from northwest Dallas into Collin County, destroying farm homes.

