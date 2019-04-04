Vroom vroom into Can’t Miss Alabama weekend with Indycar races, festivals and egg hunts

A little planning and Can’t Miss Alabama will rev up your weekend!

Vroom into the Honda Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports April 5-7

Get your motor running at the Honda Indy Grand Prix this weekend at Barber Motorsports for a thrilling view of the course that challenges drivers unlike any other track in the circuit. This signature Indycar event features a 2.38-mile course with 17 flowing turns and 80 feet of elevation change, which presents a unique challenge to IndyCar drivers. Come out and enjoy wine tastings, an art festival, Surgere Fan Zone and Bud’s Best Ferris wheel.

Barber’s fabulous Indy races don’t disappoint. (Contributed) Indy cars promise excitement. (Contributed) The Honda Indy Grand Prix is the third race of the 2019 IndyCar Series schedule. (Contributed)

Three-day general admission tickets provide the best value; the ticket office phone number is 877-332-7804. The venue is at 6040 Barber Motorsports Parkway, just off Interstate 20 near Leeds.

Feel your Southern ‘Roots’ at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens April 5

The South has always marked time with its stories, which carry our history — fathers and grandfathers on hunting trips … wars … great loves. The tradition lives on in ARC Stories at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chairs – and a picnic dinner – and kick off your shoes to relax. Expert storytellers will entertain with tales about the nature of the South. Free popcorn and a cash bar will be provided.

Meet at the formal garden in front of the Conservancy. Click to buy advance tickets or pay $10 at the Gardens at 2612 Park Lane Road in Birmingham.

Take advantage of Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve’s annual plant sale this weekend

Ruffner Mountain, in partnership with Turkey Creek Nature Preserve, will host the 2019 Native Plant Sale at Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve in Birmingham. The sale will run two days: Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Many trees, shrubs, vines and flowers native to Alabama will be on sale. For more information, visit ruffnermountain.org.

Ruffner Mountain is at 1214 81st St. South in Birmingham.

Enjoy spicy goodness at the CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off in Birmingham April 6

Have your supply of fun and eat it, too, at the CahabaQue BBQ Cook-off on Saturday. Try unlimited BBQ samples from each cook-off team; enjoy live entertainment and a silent auction. The 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. event will help support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids younger than 6.

The Cahaba Brewing Co.is at 4500 Fifth Ave. South, Building C in Birmingham.

Hop into the ‘Eggstravaganza’ at Birmingham-Southern College April 6

Birmingham-Southern College wants to wish everyone a hoppy Easter. Fun activities on Saturday include an egg hunt, face painting, a bouncy house and more. The Easter bunny will be there for photos and high-fives. The event will be at the President’s House from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 900 Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham.

Find your own Dragon Eggs at UAB’s annual Egg Hunt April 7

There won’t be clucking of hens or chortling bunnies, but children will be thrilled to run up and down field at the Dragon Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 7. The free event is open to children 12 and younger at the Football Operations Center. Registration starts at 2:30 p.m. and the egg hunt opens at 3 p.m. Separate areas will be designated for children 5 and younger and 6 to 12. Be sure to bring your own basket or container.

Indulge kids in face painting, take pictures with UAB football players and hang out with Blaze while enjoying inflatables, food trucks, games and more. The names of two winners will be drawn for a UAB Football VIP package. The UAB Football Operations Center is at 1219 Sixth Ave. South in Birmingham.

Get down at the 13th annual Ozark Crawdad and Music Festival on April 6

Celebrate spring and good times at the Ozark Crawdad and Music Festival on Saturday in downtown Ozark. Grab a chair and listen to great music while sampling savory delights such as crawfish, shrimp and cheesesteaks. There are plenty of age-appropriate activities for the kids and, best of all, there’s no admission fee.

The annual festival is expected to attract about 9,000 people. (Contributed) Dance, listen to music and try delicious seafood. (Contributed)

Attend from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Court Square No. 1 in Ozark. Call 334-774-2618 for details.

Celebrate a decade of the Druid City Arts Festival in Tuscaloosa April 5-6

The annual Druid City Arts Festival kicks off Friday night with musical performances and art. On Saturday, enjoy time with family or friends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with art, live music and delicious offerings from food trucks. Kids can help tie dye a T-shirt for $5.

Meet the artists. (Contributed) Artistry ranges from photography to painting to woodwork and other artisanal crafts. (Contributed) Enjoy two days of music. (Contributed)

Admission to the venue at Government Plaza is free.

Hit the Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Cullman April 6-7

The 13th annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is a popular event in north Alabama. More than 175 artisans will show their wares at St. Bernard Preparatory School, whose stone-cut buildings provide a beautiful backdrop to paintings, hand-woven baskets, handmade quilts and more.

Find paintings to decorate your home. (Contributed) Colorful birdhouses will liven up the yard. (Contributed) Peruse beautiful handmade wares. (Contributed) Bonsai plants will try your imagination and your green thumb. (Contributed)

See live artist demonstrations and enjoy music from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5. The venue is at 1600 St. Bernard Drive SE in Cullman. Call 256-255-5860 for details.

Take a look back with the Eufaula Pilgrimage and Art Scene April 5-7

Alabama’s oldest tour of homes is back, offering a look into the South’s rich heritage and traditions. Take guided tours of historic homes dating to the 1800s during the Eufaula Pilgrimage, compliments of homeowners who open their doors to invite in guests. Homes are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kate Moore (left) is chairing the annual Eufaula Pilgrimage with help from Julie Bailey, co-chair. (Contributed) Eufaula’s quaint beauty hearkens to yesteryears. (Contributed) Find lovely artwork and crafts from Southern artists. (Contributed) The Shorter Mansion has welcomed thousands of visitors. (Contributed)

After viewing the lovely homes on tour, take a peek at the Eufaula Art Scene. The show presents the work of talented artists from across the South, showcasing paintings, woodwork, pottery, iron works, jewelry and more. The gallery is in the heart of the historic district, in the median on North Randolph Avenue. An activity tent will be open for kids on Saturday, allowing them to dabble in the arts.

Call 888-383-2852 for details or click for tickets. Active or retired military personnel enter free with identification, and children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult.