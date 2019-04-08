James Spann: More strong storms for Alabama later today

James Spann forecasts an unsettled beginning for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ACTIVE DAY: A severe storm produced possible tornado damage early this morning over northern Blount and parts of Marshall counties. That storm is out of the state and there is no severe weather in progress as of 8 a.m.

Later today, more strong to severe storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for roughly the northern half of the state, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for the southern counties.

The main threat from storms that form later today will come from hail and strong, gusty winds. But an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly in the slight risk area over north Alabama this afternoon and early tonight.

Away from the storms, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 70s.

TUESDAY: We will maintain the chance of lingering showers on Tuesday, mostly during the morning. Clouds will linger through the afternoon, and the high will remain well up in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and dry with ample sunshine and a high in the low 80s. A cold front will bring a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, Thursday night or early Friday morning. For now moisture seems to be very limited, and severe storms are not expected. We expect partial clearing Friday afternoon with a high in the upper 70s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another weather system will bring rain and storms to the state over the weekend. Rain is possible Saturday, and we will have a chance of stronger thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. It’s too early to define a severe-weather risk because of model inconsistency.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: A powerful EF-5 tornado tore through the western suburbs of Birmingham, impacting communities like Oak Grove, Rock Creek, Sylvan Springs, McDonald Chapel and Pratt City. The death toll was 32 in Jefferson County, with more than 250 injuries. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed and more than 900 homes sustained significant damage. The same parent thunderstorm dropped another tornado in St. Clair County (rated EF-2) that killed two people north of Pell City at Wattsville.

