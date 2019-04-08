Takuma Sato wins 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

IndyCar driver Takuma Sato won the 10th annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Sunday, dominating the field in his first win at the Barber Motorsports Park.

Sato started on the pole and led 74 of the 90 laps in the win. The victory pushed him into third place in the NTT IndyCar Series season standings.

Sunday’s race capped off a three-day weekend full of events that drew an announced attendance of 82,889 people. Below are photos taken throughout the weekend.