Takuma Sato wins 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

IndyCar driver Takuma Sato won the 10th annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Sunday, dominating the field in his first win at the Barber Motorsports Park.
Sato started on the pole and led 74 of the 90 laps in the win. The victory pushed him into third place in the NTT IndyCar Series season standings.
Sunday’s race capped off a three-day weekend full of events that drew an announced attendance of 82,889 people. Below are photos taken throughout the weekend.
Will Power at the 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. (Christopher Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Takuma Sato celebrates after winning the 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. (Billy Brown/Alabama NewsCenter)
Takuma Sato celebrates after winning the 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. (Billy Brown/Alabama NewsCenter)
Takuma Sato and his crew celebrate after winning the 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. (Billy Brown/Alabama NewsCenter)
Takuma Sato poses for pictures after winning the 2019 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park. (Billy Brown/Alabama NewsCenter)