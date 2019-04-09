Alabama State, Lawson State sign student transfer agreement

Students at Lawson State Community College can now “seamlessly” continue their education at Alabama State University thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions.

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross joined Lawson State Community College President Perry Ward at the Birmingham campus Monday morning to sign the Transfer Memorandum of Agreement. The agreement allows students at Lawson State to continue their education at Alabama State with a seamless transfer of course credits.

Both presidents say the agreement is a huge benefit for students.

“It’s a great day for Lawson State Community College,” Ward said. “We always get excited about opportunities for new pathways for our students to be able to move to the next level.”

“Student success is what it’s all about,” Ross said. “Both institutions are dedicated to student success and one way we can ensure that is to ensure a smooth transition for students that are here at Lawson State Community College that are transitioning to The Alabama State University. It’s a historic day. It’s a great day to be a Hornet.”

Ward said the transfer agreement includes scholarships.

“There will be some scholarships and opportunities for our students to be able to matriculate at Alabama State University,” Ward said. “If you do it on a scholarship basis, you reduce your cost significantly.”

Alabama State, Lawson State sign new transfer agreement from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ward said the idea of sharing services began months ago with a conversation with Ross.

“Alabama State reached out and we accepted,” Ward said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to make a difference and create some pathways for our students to be able to move to the next level.”

Both men said the agreement strengthens the ability of each school to assist students in achieving career success.

“We’ve been one of the leaders in the state among two-year colleges in workforce development,” Ward said. “We’re now able to partner with Alabama State University and put that together, make a difference and our students can come out and really make a competitive salary and do really good in life.”

Ross said that Lawson State is on the “cutting edge of workforce development.”

“Alabama State University reinforces that with the many programs we have in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas and many other areas that we have at Alabama State University, so it just strengthens the opportunity for students to achieve great success and be prepared for the workforce.”