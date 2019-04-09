On this day in Alabama history: Former Congressman Earl Hilliard was born

April 9, 1942

Earl Frederick Hilliard is a lawyer and Democratic politician who served in the Alabama House of Representatives (1974-1980), Alabama Senate (1981-1992) and the U.S. House of Representatives (1993-2003). Hilliard was the first African American from Alabama to serve in Congress since Jeremiah Haralson during the Reconstruction era. While in Congress, Hilliard earned a reputation as a hard-fighting and tactical legislator focused on securing federal assistance for both his urban and rural constituents in the 7th Congressional District.

