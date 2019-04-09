GD Copper USA to add up to 40 jobs at Wilcox County manufacturing facility

GD Copper USA announced plans to invest $3.5 million in its Alabama precision copper products manufacturing facility and create between 30 and 40 new jobs in Wilcox County.

The company, which operates a $100 million plant in the Thomasville/West Wilcox Industrial Park, said the new jobs will push total employment at the Alabama facility to nearly 400.

GD Copper USA said the growth is in line with its original plans to expand as the facility’s business continues to grow.

“As governor, I remain committed to fostering a business-friendly environment, so I’m always thrilled to see an existing company add new jobs to its operations in Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

“Being a native of Wilcox County, I’m especially proud to see GD Copper growing its workforce and preparing for the future in Wilcox County. This is a step forward for this company, for Wilcox County and the entire state.”

Career path

GD Copper USA opened the 500,000-square-foot facility on a 135-acre parcel off Alabama Highway 5 in Wilcox County in May 2014. The Thomasville/West Wilcox plant’s output serves the company’s U.S. customers.

“We appreciate the support provided to us by the federal, state and local leaders.” GD Copper Group Chairman Huang Ming said.

KC Pang, GD Copper USA’s vice president of HR, Administration & Corporate Affairs, said the company has developed and implemented a “Career Path” program to train and promote local employees to be part of the management team. He added that 80 percent of the Alabama facility’s employees are from Wilcox and Clarke counties.

AIDT, the state’s primary jobs training agency and part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, will continue to provide GD Copper with workforce development assistance.

“We’re committed to helping companies prosper and grow jobs in Alabama’s rural communities,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The project agreement between the state and GD Copper anticipates the opportunity for long-term growth at this facility and this new investment, and the new jobs it creates will be of significant benefit to Wilcox and Clarke counties.

“We applaud the continued job growth and the opportunities it provides to families and communities in this region of the state,” he said.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, who was instrumental in GD Copper selecting Wilcox County for its U.S. manufacturing plant, said the company has had a major impact on the area’s economy.

“Anything is possible when good folks work hand in hand to bring development to their community. GD Copper USA has become a vital part of our economy,” Day said. “Although unemployment in Wilcox and Clarke counties remains higher than average in Alabama, we have seen tremendous improvement as a result of the hundreds of new jobs GD Copper USA has provided here.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.