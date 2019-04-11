On this day in Alabama history: Industrialist Horace Ware was born

April 11, 1812
Horace Ware was born in Lyn, Massachusetts on April 11, 1812. The industrialist built Alabama’s first permanent iron works and the first rolling mill, which produced iron ingots in various shapes, including slabs, bars or finished products such as rails, beams or plates. Ware’s Shelby County Iron Manufacturing Company, commonly known as the Shelby Iron Works, evolved from a rudimentary operation in the late 1840s into one of Alabama’s most significant industrial complexes by 1860. During the Civil War, Shelby Iron Works was a major supplier of iron to the Confederate Naval Arsenal at Selma. After the war, Ware attracted the first capitalists from outside the state to invest in Alabama’s iron industry.
