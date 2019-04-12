National Volunteer Week recognizes those who love to serve

National Volunteer Week is observed annually during the third week of April.

It marks an opportunity to recognize the countless men and women who provide services for their communities and various organizations.

National Volunteer Week was established by Presidential Proclamation in 1974 to highlight various opportunities for those interested in serving.

The Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) is just one organization that allows employees of Alabama Power, Southern Company, Southern Nuclear and Southern Linc to give of their time and hearts to help others.

This organization has 10 chapters across the state.

APSO‘s 5,500 volunteers have logged more than 1 million volunteer hours in projects to improve their communities through the:

Barry Chapter.

Eastern Division Chapter.

Gaston Chapter.

Gorgas Chapter.

Magic City Chapter.

Miller Chapter.

Mobile Division Chapter.

Southeast/Farley Division Chapter.

Southern Division Chapter.

Western Division Chapter.

On April 10, APSO‘s Magic City Chapter held its inaugural golf tournament at TopGolf in Birmingham. Funds raised from the competition will benefit Habitat for Humanity, as Magic City volunteers help the organization build its 25th home for a deserving Birmingham-area family next year.

Building Habitat homes is just one of hundreds of projects supported by APSO.

Energizers is another organization which allows Alabama Power and Southern Company retirees and their spouses to serve their community.

They contribute in a number of ways, whether building playgrounds, delivering meals or assisting with adult literacy programs.

“Our volunteers help improve the lives of citizens of Alabama in countless ways,” said Wells Coonor, State President of APSO. “It’s fitting that their efforts are recognized not only this week, but every day. We are grateful for the selfless hours of service given by our volunteers.”

For more details about how APSO and Energizer volunteers serve their communities, please visit www.powerofgood.com.