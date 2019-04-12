Pilgrim’s Place Chicken Salad lands on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

It might seem surprising that chicken salad is the recipe from a barbecue restaurant that lands on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

But for regular patrons of Pilgrim’s Place Barbeque, it’s no surprise at all.

After Melinda Pilgrim Smith’s parents retired from the restaurant and catering company they started, they wanted their daughter and her family to return to Russellville to keep it going.

Pilgrim’s Place chicken salad is one of 100 Dishes to Eat In Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

So, Smith did just that.

“My mom was awesome. She passed away … it’s been four years ago,” she said. “These are all her recipes. She was just one of those who could cook anything, make anything. She was really a special lady.”

The chicken salad has been a hit since it’s been on the menu.

“This is her chicken salad recipe,” Smith said. “I grew up eating it. It’s just something that she perfected … and we just carried on the tradition.”