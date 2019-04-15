Birmingham-area companies compete in Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge

Employees from 50 Birmingham-area companies competed against each other in 15 events, culminating in a series of sports events at Railroad Park on April 13.

The Corporate Challenge presented by Chick-fil-A saw large and established companies like Alabama Power and Protective Life go up against new, high-growth companies like Shipt in events such as golf, bowling, dodgeball, cornhole, an obstacle course and tug of war.

Alabama Power wins Tug of War at Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

In addition to the events, companies earned points by contributions and support to the designated charity, Redemptive Cycles, and for creative T-shirt designs. An awards ceremony April 18 will recognize winners in all categories across three divisions based on the size of the companies.