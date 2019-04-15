Birmingham-area companies compete in Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge

Employees from 50 Birmingham-area companies competed against each other in 15 events, culminating in a series of sports events at Railroad Park on April 13.
The Corporate Challenge presented by Chick-fil-A saw large and established companies like Alabama Power and Protective Life go up against new, high-growth companies like Shipt in events such as golf, bowling, dodgeball, cornhole, an obstacle course and tug of war.
Alabama Power wins Tug of War at Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge in Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
In addition to the events, companies earned points by contributions and support to the designated charity, Redemptive Cycles, and for creative T-shirt designs. An awards ceremony April 18 will recognize winners in all categories across three divisions based on the size of the companies.
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
A young spectator watches the hoop shot competition. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Employees of a wide range of companies competed in 15 events in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. Many of the events were at Railroad Park in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Too young to compete, but it’s fun to watch, too. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama Power was one of many companies represented at the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge in Birmingham. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Cycling was among the events at the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Cycling was among the events at the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Chick-fil-A bowling competition drew corporate bowling teams to Vestavia Bowl to test their skills. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Chick-fil-A bowling competition drew corporate bowling teams to Vestavia Bowl to test their skills. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Chick-fil-A bowling competition drew corporate bowling teams to Vestavia Bowl to test their skills. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Chick-fil-A bowling competition drew corporate bowling teams to Vestavia Bowl to test their skills. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Chick-fil-A bowling competition drew corporate bowling teams to Vestavia Bowl to test their skills. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)
Golfers from Birmingham-area companies enjoyed the chance to compete in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge and do some good for the Redemptive Cycles charity. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)
Golfers from Birmingham-area companies enjoyed the chance to compete in the Chick-fil-A Corporate Challenge and do some good for the Redemptive Cycles charity. (Chris Jones/Alabama NewsCenter)