Alabama Legacy Moment: Alice Coachman Davis

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Alice Coachman Davis
Alice Coachman Davis was the first female black athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Alice Coachman Davis.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Alice Coachman Davis from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

James Spann: Storms return to Alabama Thursday night

Prev Story

Related Stories