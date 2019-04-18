On this day in Alabama history: Corridor X designated as ‘future Interstate 22’

April 18, 2005

On April 18, 2005, Corridor X received the official designation as the “future Interstate 22.” After more than three decades of construction, the final phase of Interstate 22 opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 20, 2016. The 202.5-mile-long interstate highway in Mississippi and Alabama connects I-269 in Mississippi to I-65 in Birmingham. The Department of Transportation started construction of I-22 in 1984. The project cost more than $1 billion to complete, and features 15 bridges and 14 ramps.

Interstate 22 now connects Birmingham to suburban Memphis. (Christopher Jones/Alabama NewsCenter) Former Gov. Robert Bentley joins state legislators and other state and local dignitaries after a ribbon cutting for the I-22 Interchange at I-65. (Governor’s Office, Jamie Martin) Former Gov. Robert Bentley joins state legislators and other state and local dignitaries after a ribbon cutting for the I-22 Interchange at I-65. (Governor’s Office, Jamie Martin)

