Save Mother Earth, enjoy Easter and fun festivals this weekend

Support the Mutt Strut 5K and 1-mile fun run in Birmingham April 20

Hand in Paw celebrates its 10th annual “annifursary” at UAB Campus Green on Saturday, and you and your pup are invited. Take part in the 5K and 1-mile fun run – a day full of dogs, races, prizes, vendors and an “after pawty” – and help support a great cause. The Mutt Strut Vendor Village is open from 8 a.m. to noon. Click for registration fees or call 205-322-5144 for details. UAB Campus Green is at 1501 University Blvd.

The Mutt Strut is fun for pet owners and pooches. (Contributed) Hand in Paw supports pet health and serves veterans. (Contributed)

Have a yummy evening meal with Taste of Mobile April 18

The Taste of Mobile is back! This popular event returns to the Mobile Convention Center April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. See and try the great food and drinks Mobile has to offer. Try your chances with the Carnival Cruise raffle sponsored by Visit Mobile.

Sample scrumptious desserts at Taste of Mobile. (Contributed) Hall’s hearty Southern smoked sausages are among the offerings. (Contributed) Key lime cookies provide a new taste sensation. (Contributed) See tasteful place settings to reproduce at home. (Contribute)

Buy tickets for $25. The venue is 1 South Water St. in Mobile.

Have fun at Mobile Bay’s Earth Day celebration in Fairhope April 20

Help keep Planet Earth healthy and sustainable by taking part in Mobile Bay’s Earth Day Saturday. The festivities offer interactive educational exhibits and lots of musical performances at Fairhope Municipal Pier. View locally provided, earth-friendly solutions such as windmills, solar and geothermal, green building, naturally healthy food sources, and hybrid and electric cars. The city will accept electronics for recycling at 10 a.m.

The whole family can help plant trees for Earth Day. (Contributed) Mobile Earth Day offers music, fun and learning. (Contributed) Take advantage of free electronics recycling. (Contributed)

At 2 p.m., enjoy the blessing of the animals.

Attend the free event at 4 Beach Drive at the Fairhope Municipal Pier. Phone 251-990-8662 for more information.

Enjoy the Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival in Gulf Shores April 20

You’ll find hot, juicy crawfish and other seafood at the Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival. The good time rolls in the daylong crawfish fest, as pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. Groove to infectious rhythms from zydeco bands through 6 p.m. You may find some early Christmas gifts among the arts and crafts booths.

The Zydeco Crawfish Festival is the place to go for tasty food. (Contributed)

Attend at 225 East 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Call 251-968-1174 for more information.

OWA Spring Fling combines Easter fun with ‘egg recycling’ in Foley April 20

Celebrate the season in style with OWA at the second annual Spring Fling celebration in Foley on Saturday. The free event provides family-friendly fun, from live music at the Island’s amphitheater to egg hunts – boasting a whopping 8,000 eggs – in The Park at OWA Island.

Kids love the Egg Hunt at OWA Island. (Contributed) Little ones get to search first for eggs. (Contributed)

The Spring Fling kicks off at 11 a.m. with a petting zoo in partnership with Emerson Farms in Summerdale. Children can pet alpacas and baby goats, and feed them carrots on sale. Get pictures of the kids with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Commemorative photos will be available for an additional price.

With the park’s free non-rider ticket, guests can enjoy all the fun of the egg hunts. Egg hunts will be divided by age: 0 to 3 years at 11:45 a.m., 4 to 6 years at noon, and 7 and older at 12:15 p.m.

In honor of Earth Day, guests will enjoy a free snow cone when they recycle at least a dozen of their eggs at the park’s “Egg Redemption Center.” Click for details.

Take the kids to LuLu’s Easter Egg Dash at Gulf Shores April 21

Meet the Easter Bunny and have fun searching out Easter eggs filled with fun surprises at LuLu’s annual Easter Egg Dash on Easter at 2 p.m. in Gulf Shores. The Egg Dash is separated by ages for fair hunting.

Attend the free egg hunt at 200 East 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Call 251-967-5858 for information.

Enjoy Huntsville’s 11th annual Concerts on the Dock April 19

Looking for a nice go-to event for Friday night? Check out Concerts on the Dock in Huntsville on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The four-vocalist Quantaphonics and their 11-piece psychedelic funk band will rock the dock at this family-friendly outdoor concert. Arrive early to grab a good spot on the land. Bring your friends, a picnic basket and pets on a leash.

See the Quantaphonics rock the dock in Huntsville. (Contributed)

Attend at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville. Parking is $5.

Lend a hand: Help beautify Huntsville at Earth Day Festival April 20

In an event whose focus is the city’s growing community garden, help Huntsville neighbors during a Saturday filled with tree planting and landscaping on Saturday. Volunteers should wear work clothes as well as boots, sneakers, gloves, hats and sunscreen.

Attendees may bring plant donations to help beautify outdoor spaces at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment.

Take a walk through the Montevallo Arts Fest at beautiful Orr Park April 20

Celebrate spring at the 13th annual Montevallo Arts Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are activities to please the entire family. Parents can peruse wares from more than 50 local and regional artists while enjoying live music and food. Pets on a leash are welcome.

Find whimsical artistry. (Contributed) Select from paintings and other art. (Contributed) Orr Park hosts the festival. (Contributed)

Attend free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Orr Park in Montevallo. Call 205-665-3766 for details.

Ladies, hit the What Women Want Expo in Gadsden April 19-20

The What Women Want Expo is on track to providing ladies an “in” to some favorite pastimes: viewing home décor, arts, jewelry, clothing and exhibitors for health, fitness and beauty. More than 50 vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Tracks in downtown Gadsden.

Enjoy some retail therapy. (Contributed) Relax while shopping. (Contributed) See fitness, health and beauty displays. (Contributed)

Admission is free. The venue is 210 Locust St.

Help with the Earth Day Cleanup at Talladega National Forest in Heflin April 22

Band together for the Earth Day Cleanup at Talladega National Forest near Heflin on Monday. Volunteers may work any time that fits their schedule during the all-day event in the Shoal Creek District.

The address is 45 Alabama 281 in Heflin.

Calling all kids to the Montgomery Zoo’s Earth Day Safari April 22-23

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., take a walk on the wild side with the Earth Day Safari at Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. Designed for children – and perfect for school groups – the Safari allows students and teachers to take part in an Endangered Species Scavenger Hunt, play Earth Day trivia games, see live animal presentations and enjoy one-on-one animal experiences.

The Montgomery Zoo's Earth Day Safari is designed with children in mind. (Contributed) The Montgomery Zoo is ready for Earth Day. (Contributed)

Group discounts are available, and advanced reservations are needed. The Montgomery Zoo is at 2301 Coliseum Parkway.

Take a ‘zip, zip and away’ adventure on Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne

Grab your friends and take the Day Zip Line Adventure in Fort Payne, where a safe cable zip line will whisk you on an amazing ride 300 feet above a ravine and through the woods.

For $25, receive two to three zip rides. Private groups must include four people. Meet at True Adventure Sports at 13102 Alabama 76 in Fort Payne.