On this day in Alabama history: Spanish Fort was incorporated 

April 19, 1993

The city of Spanish Fort, Alabama, was incorporated on April 19, 1993. Located in Baldwin County along the northeast edge of Mobile Bay and a suburb of Mobile, Spanish Fort was the site of military action during the American Revolution and the Civil War. Spanish Fort’s present-day population hovers around 7,000 people, according to the latest U.S. census. European settlement of the area dates to the French founding of Mobile in 1702. Several sources note a much earlier attempt at colonization by the Spanish in the 1500s. Spanish Fort is the site of numerous Mardi Gras celebrations.

A Confederate fortification known as “Redoubt No. 4” is seen at Blakeley State Park, Baldwin County. The fort was the site of one of the last battles of the Civil War in April 1865. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photograph courtesy of Historic Blakeley State Park) Government seal of the city of Spanish Fort, 1993. (City of Spanish Fort, Wikipedia) Spanish Fort High School, 2013. (JodyB, Wikipedia) Historic Blakeley State Park, 2010, scene of the last major battle of the Civil War. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Historic Blakeley State Park, 2010, scene of the last major battle of the Civil War. (The George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division)

