On this day in Alabama history: President George H.W. Bush proclaimed April as National Recycling Month

April 20, 1993

President George Herbert Walker Bush proclaimed April as National Recycling Month during a speech at Birmingham-Southern College on April 20, 1993. A year earlier, Bush issued Proclamation 5957 – National Recycling Month. In recognition of the importance of recycling, the Congress, by House Joint Resolution 102, designated April 1989 as “National Recycling Month” and authorized and requested the president to issue a proclamation calling for its appropriate observance. Bush urged the people of the U.S. to observe the month by taking part in community recycling efforts and teaching their children about the benefits of such efforts. He also encouraged community leaders to consider the advantages of comprehensive recycling programs as a way to manage municipal solid wastes.

