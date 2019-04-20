Scott Martin: Stubborn showers today, beautiful Easter Sunday

The cold core low is still just off to our north over the southeastern parts of Kentucky, leaving us with a chance of scattered showers continuing to wrap-around into the northeastern quarter of the state. Those should be out of here by the early afternoon hours. Skies will be in a slow clearing process, but by sunset, much of Central Alabama will have clear to mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs across the area will top out in the upper 50s to the upper 60s from northeast to southwest. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible.

It will be a totally different story for Easter Sunday. It will be a cold start for those attending sunrise services, with early morning lows starting off in the lower to mid-40s. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day and clear skies during the night. Afternoon highs will be back up in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Monday will be another brilliant day across Central Alabama with plenty of sun and very little in the way of clouds. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s to the lower 80s across the area.

A disturbance starts to build well off to our west on Tuesday that will send some clouds in our direction that leaves us with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll continue to stay dry and highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

That disturbance slowly gets closer to the area on Wednesday, but we’ll once again be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

On Thursday, a trough will be centered just off to our west over the eastern parts of Texas … close enough to have a chance of showers and thunderstorms invade Central Alabama. At this point, it doesn’t look to be a severe weather setup, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

On Friday, shower chances come to an end early in the day, leaving us with clearing skies during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

Taking a brief look into Voodoo Land for next weekend looks like there will be plenty of sunshine on both days as any rain will stay off to our north. The GFS is painting highs in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

