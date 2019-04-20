The 1970s were fast times for NASCAR greats at Talladega Superspeedway

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a six-part series chronicling the creation and history of Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, featuring highlights from springtime racing events through the decades.

Just a few months after the grand opening of Talladega Superspeedway in the fall of 1969, the decade of the 1970s for the world’s largest Superspeedway started with a historical event that changed racing forever and is a major part of the track’s 50th anniversary lore.

On March 24, 1970, Buddy Baker became the first driver to officially eclipse the 200-mph mark on a closed course while testing at what was then called the Alabama International Motor Speedway. Baker, who stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall and was known as “Leadfoot” because he loved to go fast, took his blue No. 88 winged Dodge Daytona Charger around the 2.66-mile, 33-degree banking at a speed of 200.447 mph.

Mission accomplished for what William H.G. “Big Bill” France had set out to do — build a palace of speed. Baker’s record run would set the tone for the next 10 Talladega spring premier series races with high speeds, incredible competition and victories by some of NASCAR’s greatest names as well as a journeyman.

NASCAR legend Bobby Allison was a favorite at Talladega during the 1970s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photograph from The Birmingham News) Alabama Gang members Neil Bonnett, Donnie Allison and Bobby Allison. The Allisons brought a lot of excitement to Talladega in the 1970s. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame) Darrell Waltrip celebrates a victory at the Talladega 500. (Racing Photo Archives/Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip won the 1977 Winston 500 at Talladega ahead of a disgruntled Cale Yarborough, who slipped on the track during his last-ditch effort to pass. (ISC Archives via Getty Images) Darrell Waltrip (#95) competed in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event at the Winston 500 at the Alabama International Motor Speedway. He experienced a blown engine in this race but later racked up a series of wins. (ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images) Racecars didn’t account for all of the records set at Talladega. In 1975, Johnny Ray set a world record on a closed-course for a semi tractor-trailer at 92.083 mph. (Getty Images)

Below are the key ‘70s spring moments as Talladega Superspeedway prepares for its 100th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race – the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 28:

1970: Dedham, Maine’s Pete Hamilton, driving a No. 40 winged Dodge Daytona for Petty Enterprises, cruised to the victory after Baker, who was running second, suffered a blown tire late in the event. Hamilton would go on to win by more than 40 seconds over Bobby Isaac and would come back later to the track’s summer event to make it a Talladega Sweep with another triumph. This would be the only year Hamilton, who started out the year with a win in the Daytona 500, would drive for Petty. He would compete in just 64 races over a six-year stretch.

1971: Donnie Allison, in the famed No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury, prevailed in a one-lap shootout over his brother Bobby to capture his first Talladega triumph. It was his first start at ‘Dega, after being a part of the driver walkout for the ’69 track opener and not competing in either of the 1970 races.

1972-74: For three straight spring races at Talladega, David Pearson was the track master, reeling off wins but in different fashions. In ’72, he made a daring pass on Isaac with just over a lap to go and then held on for the victory, while in ’73, he dodged a host of wrecks and finished a lap ahead of the field. In ’74, he edged Benny Parsons by merely 0.17 second. The record of three consecutive spring victories, each in the Wood Brothers No. 21 Mercury, still stands.

1975-76: Baker finally got to Gatorade Victory Lane at Talladega as he blocked a last-lap rally of Pearson to win by a car length in Bud Moore’s No. 15 Ford. Baker would become the second driver to make it a Talladega sweep by winning later that summer, then came back in the spring of ’76 to make it three straight triumphs in dominating fashion, leading 135 of 188 laps at a then race record of 169.887 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. broke Baker’s consecutive race win streak by notching four in a row in 2001-03.

1977: Darrell Waltrip, who made his NASCAR Cup debut at Talladega in ’72, broke the draft of what was a four-car pack (with Cale Yarborough, Parsons and Donnie Allison) on the last lap to win.

1978: This time it was Yarborough’s turn to take the checkers. The driver of the No. 11 Junior Johnson Oldsmobile made a calculated last-lap pass through the tri-oval on Baker.

1979: In a race that featured the largest margin of victory at Talladega, Bobby Allison, the leader of the “Alabama Gang,” dodged a massive 17-car pileup that took out many of the frontrunners, and captured his first spring race win at Talladega. It was his second TSS triumph (following a ’71 summer event) and it came behind the wheel of Bud Moore’s No. 15 Ford. The winning margin? One lap and 50 seconds over Waltrip.

The drivers who were victorious at Talladega in springs of the ‘70s would win a total of 22 Talladega races before their retirement (Hamilton two, Donnie Allison two, Pearson three, Baker four, Waltrip four, Yarborough three and Bobby Allison four). Four of them – Pearson, Waltrip, Yarborough and Bobby Allison — are NASCAR Hall of Famers, while all but Hamilton are a part of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, just outside Talladega Superspeedway. Who won the most poles for the spring events in the ’70s? Isaac (’70, ’72) and Baker (’73, ’75), with two each.

