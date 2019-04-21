On this day in Alabama history: WTTO TV station signs on the air

April 21, 1982

WTTO (We’re Turning Twenty-One) is an Alabama-based station and Birmingham’s CW Television affiliate, called CW 21. Originally known as Channel 21, WTTO signed on the air at 6 p.m. Central Time on April 21, 1982. The channel played a rerun of a 1970s action series, “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.” The channel’s schedule relied mostly on movies, sitcoms and cartoons. The news station began broadcasting with a young and relatively inexperienced staff. The station quickly built its reputation by airing cult movies and popular syndicated TV shows, and pioneered the idea of hosting the screening of its movies in public parks during warm months. WTTO’s transmitter is located on top of Red Mountain. The station is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

