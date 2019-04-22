James Spann: Warm, dry weather continues in Alabama through Wednesday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to begin the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUN-FILLED DAYS: A very dry air mass remains over Alabama this morning, making for a fairly simple forecast through Wednesday — mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the 82- to 85-degree range, about 5 to 8 degrees above average for late April. Morning lows will be generally in the 50s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The next upper trough to the west will bring rain back to Alabama before the week is over. For now, it looks like most of the day Thursday will be dry, but we will mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms statewide Thursday night and Friday. While a few strong thunderstorms are possible, this doesn’t look like a classic severe weather setup. Rain amounts will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range; highs will be in the 78- to 81-degree range both days. Showers will exit the state Friday evening.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and warm with a high in the low 80s. And the daytime hours Sunday look rain-free — a good supply of sunshine with a high between 80 and 83. A cold front will drift down into the state Sunday night, and there could be enough moisture for a few showers as the weekend wraps up.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: A few passing showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, are possible Friday, but it won’t be a total washout. The high Friday will be in the upper 70s. Then, a beautiful weekend is ahead for NASCAR fans. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s at Talladega.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge builds over the Deep South, meaning most of the week will be warm and dry with highs in the 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: One year ago today severe thunderstorms were responsible for three tornadoes in Baldwin County. An EF-0 tornado touched down at the Anchors Aweigh RV Resort in Foley, where it overturned 5 RVs. Three people who were in the RVs were injured. Another EF-0 tornado touched down at Elberta.

The same day a strong waterspout moved onshore, becoming an EF-1 tornado, at the 2200 block of West Beach Boulevard. The tornado produced roof and siding damage to two homes. Several windows were also blown out.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.