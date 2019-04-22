Originality 101 is an Alabama Maker adding artistry to jewelry

Originality 101 (Birmingham)

The Maker: Nykki Houston

“If you can think it, I can design it.”

For Nykki Houston, founder and artist of Originality 101, art not only imitates life, but art is a way of life.

This Alabama Maker works with her hands to create wearable art. She paints and fashions:

Anklets.

Belts.

Bracelets.

Earrings.

Head pieces.

Jewelry sets.

Originality 101 is an Alabama Maker of handmade jewelry from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Her creations are limited only by her and her customers’ imaginations. Many of her pieces include inspirational sayings or phrases.

For some jewelry items, Houston says only one piece will ever be created; hence the name Originality 101. But no need for customers to worry. New design ideas flow continually.

Houston creates and paints many original pieces on her own, often including positive and encouraging sayings. Inspiration can come from a number of sources, and she can often be found burning the midnight oil creating jewelry or accessory items that come to her mind.

While she has plenty of ideas of her own, customers often request that she paint unique pieces that include their favorite pictures, sayings, slogans, symbols or logos.

Originality 101 produces original pieces of handmade jewelry. (contributed) Originality 101’s handmade jewelry can be found at Life Touch Massage in Birmingham. (contributed) Originality 101 produces original pieces of handmade jewelry. (contributed) Originality 101 produces original pieces of handmade jewelry. (contributed) Originality 101’s handmade jewelry can be found at Life Touch Massage in Birmingham. (contributed) Originality 101 produces original pieces of handmade jewelry. (contributed) Originality 101 produces original pieces of handmade jewelry. (contributed)

Houston says her goal is to make each purchase a unique, signature piece.

She began creating small jewelry and accessories 10 years ago with a God-given idea that she acted on, and that’s when Originality 101 was born.

Houston mainly sells her jewelry online and at pop-up shops across the Birmingham area, but her original pieces can be purchased at Life Touch Massage, near UAB on Second Avenue South.

The wife and mother of three teenagers left the corporate world years ago to pursue her dream.

She loves painting so much that she also paints fingernails. When she’s not creating jewelry and accessories in her home basement, aka studio, she creates original designs for nail clients at their request.

These expressions of her artistic gift keep Originality 101 with an overflow of customers who like all things original.

The product: Handmade jewelry.

Take home: Vintage-style or inspirational earrings for $15.

Originality 101 is online and at Life Touch Massage,1223 Second Ave. S. in Birmingham. You can also find them at Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.