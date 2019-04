April 23, 1819

The Bank of Mobile was established by the Alabama Territorial Legislature in November 1818. The bank was founded by prominent Mobile businessmen as the city transitioned from its colonial years into Alabama statehood. On April 23, 1819, the board of directors elected Archibald W. Gordon as the Bank of Mobile’s first cashier. The bank closed in 1884.

