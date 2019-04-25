On this day in Alabama history: Patriots, Namath’s Jets announced for Legion Field

April 25, 1968
The Boston Patriots and New York Jets announced they would play a regular-season American Football League game at Legion Field in Birmingham on Sept. 22, 1968. The Patriots won 47-31. The Patriots moved their home opener due a conflict with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The move to Birmingham was suggested by AFL President Milt Woodard as a test for the city’s interest in professional football. Birmingham was viewed as a potential relocation for the Patriots if a new stadium failed to be constructed in Massachusetts. The Jets featured former University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath.
Read more at Bhamwiki.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.