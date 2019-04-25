On this day in Alabama history: Patriots, Namath’s Jets announced for Legion Field

April 25, 1968

The Boston Patriots and New York Jets announced they would play a regular-season American Football League game at Legion Field in Birmingham on Sept. 22, 1968. The Patriots won 47-31. The Patriots moved their home opener due a conflict with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The move to Birmingham was suggested by AFL President Milt Woodard as a test for the city’s interest in professional football. Birmingham was viewed as a potential relocation for the Patriots if a new stadium failed to be constructed in Massachusetts. The Jets featured former University of Alabama quarterback Joe Namath.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Milt Woodard, circa July 25,1966. (Wikipedia) Legion Field, 2015. (USGS, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.