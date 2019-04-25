James Spann: Dry air returns to Alabama Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large rain mass over central Alabama at mid-afternoon; there have been a few rumbles of thunder, but the air is cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms over the northern two-thirds of Alabama. A few severe storms remain possible along the I-10 corridor in far southwest Alabama and the Florida Panhandle this evening, but so far the storms have generally behaved.

We will maintain the chance of lingering showers tonight, but the rain should be of out of the state soon after midnight as the upper wave moves on to the east.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for a good supply of sunshine tomorrow, but the day will be windy, with a northwest wind averaging 15-25 mph with higher gusts. The high will be in the 71- to 74-degree range, a little below average for late April in Alabama.

The weekend will be dry as well. Look for a sunny sky Saturday; we start off the day with a low in the upper 40s. Then expect a nice warm-up with a high between 77 and 80 degrees. The sky will be partly sunny Sunday with a high back in the upper 70s. It will be a nice weekend for the races at Talladega.

NEXT WEEK: A strong upper ridge will build across the Deep South, meaning warm and dry weather for the first half of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most communities. A few showers could show up over north Alabama late in the week, but rain should be fairly light under the ridge.

LONG TRACK TORNADO EARLY THIS MORNING: A long-tracked supercell thunderstorm crossed from deep east Texas into west-central Louisiana and into the ArkLaMiss region after midnight last night and early this morning. National Weather Service Shreveport will be surveying along this swath over the next several days. At this time, NWS cannot confirm a tornado was on the ground along this entire path. The tornado at Ruston, Louisiana, was rated EF-3, and two deaths were confirmed. There was significant damage across the Louisiana Tech campus.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: The great tornado outbreak of April 2011 was underway. An intense supercell thunderstorm tracked near the Little Rock area and a tornado emergency was declared for the city of Vilonia. A large EF-2 wedge tornado struck the town, subsequently causing severe damage and killing four people. A strong EF-3 tornado had also struck the Hot Springs Village area earlier that evening; that tornado caused severe damage and resulted in one death. Later that evening, another EF-2 tornado caused extensive damage to both a school building and Little Rock Air Force Base. A total of 42 tornadoes and four tornado-related deaths were confirmed on April 25, 2011.

