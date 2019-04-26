100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die reels in Top O’ the River Catfish and Greens

If you’re serving more than 2 tons of catfish a week, you must be doing something right.

Johnny Phillips, general manager of Top O’ the River in Gadsden, believes that when it comes to fried catfish, it’s all about starting with good fish and then adding the perfect batter.

“We use a dry batter, not a wet batter,” Phillips said. “We’ve been using this batter since Day One.”

Pair that fried catfish with a side of greens and you have a dish the Alabama Tourism Department says belongs on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Top O’ the River Catfish and Greens one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At Top O’ the River, they will serve up 5,000 pounds of catfish in a week. On a Saturday night, you might see 2,500 customers enjoying dinner in the restaurant.

Seems they would agree the catfish is tops.