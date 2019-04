April 26, 1962

Jimmy Kitchens, a former NASCAR driver, who ran 47 times in the second-tier Busch Series, was born April 26, 1962. He is associated with the famed Alabama Gang, a group of drivers who set up shop and operated in Hueytown in the 1960s and 1970s. Original members of the Alabama Gang include Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Red Farmer and Neil Bonnett.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.