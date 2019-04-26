Giant golfer signals Regions tournament back in Birmingham

It’s almost here.

The Regions Tradition, the first major on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, arrives at Greystone Golf and Country Club May 8. And each night leading up to the tournament, the Regions Center in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, lights up to announce what’s coming.

Take a minute to enjoy this video of the Regions Center lights.

The building has become a lighted landmark during Christmas and events.

For more info on the tournament:

Learn why the Tradition’s impact extends well beyond the golf course.

Scope the field of celebrities for the May 8 Pro-Am.

See the entire week’s schedule.