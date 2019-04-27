Scott Martin: Brilliant Saturday for Alabama, shower possible early Sunday

TODAY: High pressure will dominate our weather today; it will be stationed over the Gulf Coast at midday. We’ll have clear and sun-filled skies throughout the day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll have a few clouds roll in across northern Alabama while the southern parts stay clear. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A weak cold front will work into north Alabama on Sunday that may make it as far south as the northern parts of central Alabama, staying north of the I-20 corridor. There will be very limited moisture to work with, so only a very small chance of a shower or two will be possible during the morning and maybe into the early afternoon, not enough to dampen your day. By the afternoon, rain chances will have diminished and skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine awaits us to start the work week on Monday as ridging takes a stronghold across the southeastern United States. We’ll have mainly clear skies with only a passing cloud or two and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to stay dry with a good bit of sun, just a few clouds and highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Could we see one or two locations hit the 90-degree mark? It is very possible.

WEDNESDAY: Ridging will move off to the east and our flow will be coming from the southwest, bringing up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring in more clouds than sun and a very small chance of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Rain chances increase slightly Thursday as a system begins to form to our west. With the flow continuing out of the south-southwest, moisture will continue to stream into Alabama from the Gulf. We’ll have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY: A weak trough will be set up over Alabama on Friday. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day, but the good news is that this does not look like a severe weather threat. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

