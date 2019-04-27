Calhoun County March home sales up 57 percent from February

Sales: According to the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors, Inc., residential sales in the Anniston area totaled 170 units during March, up 27.8 percent from 133 sales in the same month a year earlier. March sales were up 57.4 percent compared to 108 sales in February and were 40.5 percent above the five-year March average of 121 sales. Another resource to review is the Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in Calhoun County during March totaled 629 units, a decrease of 12.9 percent from March 2018’s 722 units and a decrease of 0.3 percent from February 2019’s 631 units. March months of supply totaled 3.7 months, a decrease of 31.8 percent from March 2018’s 5.4 months of supply. March months of supply decreased 36.7 percent from February’s 5.8 months of supply.

Pricing: The Calhoun County median sales price in March was $116,450, a decrease of 10.4 percent from one year ago and a decrease of 7.3 percent from the prior month. This direction is consistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the March median sales price on average decreases from February by 1.2 percent. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in March spent an average of 89 days on the market (DOM), a decrease of 19.1 percent from 110 days in March 2018 and a decrease of 2.3 percent from 87 days in February.

Forecast: March sales were 18 units, or 11.8 percent, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 152 sales for the month, while actual sales were 170 units. ACRE forecast a total of 376 residential sales in the Calhoun County area year-to-date, while there were 365 actual sales through March.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide residential sales dropped 8 percent in March, demand for housing in Alabama remained strong. Statewide residential sales increased slightly (0.02 percent) from 5,341 closed transactions in March 2018 to 5,342 in March 2019. Year-to-date, sales increased 3.6 percent from 2018. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb but at a slower pace as the median sales price in March increased 2.6 percent year-over-year from $158,617 to $162,759. The statewide median sales price is also up 3.6 percent year-to-date. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 11.3 percent from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and in the spring buying season of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during March spent an average of 99 days on the market, an improvement of 19 days from March 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During March, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 7.8 percent from approximately 434,000 closed transactions one year ago to 400,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 3.8 percent in March, marking 85 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “It is not surprising to see a retreat after a powerful surge in sales in the prior month. Still, current sales activity is underperforming in relation to the strength in the jobs markets. The impact of lower mortgage rates has not yet been fully realized.”

The Calhoun County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Calhoun County Area Board of Realtors to better serve Anniston-area consumers.