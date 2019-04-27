Recipe: Peach Pecan Upside Down Cake

I’ve got an upside down cake for nearly all occasions. From my Pineapple Upside Down Cake, to my Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake, then there’s my Caramel Pecan Upside Down Cake, a Strawberry Upside Down Cake, I even have some Bacon Upside Down Cornbread if you’re craving something savory. I just love how fun and easy they are.

So it made perfect sense to take another one of my favorite fruits and give it the upside down treatment as well. Introducing my Peach Pecan Upside Down Cake.

This super delicious and crazy easy confection starts with a boxed cake mix, but we kick it up about 12 notches. And peaches and pecans are the perfect complements to the caramel flavors running through this dessert. The only thing better than the flavor is just how easy it is.

Now, while this recipe calls for a 10.5-inch cast iron skillet, a deep 10-inch cake pan or springform pan will work if you don’t have one.

Peach Pecan Upside Down Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 to 3 large peaches

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup butter, divided

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1(15.25-ounce) box yellow or butter cake mix

1 cup milk

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Peel, pit, and thinly slice the peaches.

Grease a 10.5-inch cast iron skillet well and arrange the peaches in the bottom.

Sprinkle the pecans over the peaches.

In a small bowl, melt 1/2 cup butter and mix in the brown sugar.

Pour it over the peaches and pecans.

Melt the remaining 1/2 cup butter and add it to a large bowl with the cake mix, milk, eggs, and cinnamon.

Mix well.

Pour the cake batter over the peaches and brown sugar mixture.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Immediately cover pan with a platter and invert.

Serve warm, topped with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”