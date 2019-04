April 28, 1994

NBA legend Michael Jordan hit a game-winning double for the Birmingham Barons on April 28, 1994, against Huntsville. The 1994 season was notable for Jordan’s try at professional baseball. His presence drew record crowds and media to every game. ESPN televised four Barons game nationally.

Michael Jordan #45 of the Birmingham Barons bats during an August 1994 game against the Memphis Chicks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover. (Photo by Jim Gund/Getty Images)

