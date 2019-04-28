UAB’s smallest patients get a visit from the Easter Bunny

Spring has sprung in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the hospital’s tiniest patients are in seasonal spirit.

UAB’s tiniest patients receieve top-notch care in the NICU. (Savannah Koplon/UAB) This babe is ready for his closeup. (Savannah Koplon/UAB)

Babies donned spring-themed outfits to celebrate the season and welcome the Easter holiday with their families. Some babies wore bunny- and baby-chick themed knitted caps, while others are comfortable in “Easter eggs.”

Families with babies in the RNICU often spend holidays within the walls of UAB Hospital, so nurses and volunteers try to make each holiday as special as can be.