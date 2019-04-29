James Spann: Warmest week so far this year for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama temperatures on the rise as we enter into May from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HEATING UP: The average high for April 29 in Birmingham is 78; we will beat that easily today as afternoon temperatures soar into the mid 80s with a good supply of sunshine. The weather stays dry Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky, and we project a high in the upper 80s, making it the warmest day so far this year for most Alabama communities.

LATER THIS WEEK: Moisture returns Wednesday and Thursday, and we will bring in the chance of widely scattered showers on these two days — nothing really widespread or heavy. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. Showers should become a little more numerous over the northern half of the state Friday as a weak surface front approaches from the north. Friday’s high will be in the low 80s, and the sky will be occasionally cloudy.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday; it will be a warm day, the sky will be cloudy at times and a few passing showers are possible with a high in the 78- to 81-degree range. Then, we trend drier Sunday; the sky will be partly sunny with only an outside risk of a shower. Sunday’s high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The general pattern continues to suggest ridging aloft across the Deep South, meaning warm temperatures will stay in place. We will have a few days with a chance of showers, but there is nothing to suggest any severe weather issues.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham has received 19.84 inches of rain since Jan. 1; the surplus for the year is 1.15 inches. Other totals for the year so far include:

Huntsville — 31.14 inches (surplus of 12.17 inches)

Tuscaloosa — 21.36 inches (surplus of 2.21)

Anniston — 21.03 inches (surplus of 2.64)

Mobile — 17.42 inches (deficiency of 3.99)

Montgomery — 15.28 inches (deficiency of 4.41)

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: A historic rainfall event developed ahead of a slow-moving cold front over portions of coastal Alabama and the northwest Florida Panhandle. The cold front was associated with a very powerful low-pressure system in the Plains. Widespread flooding produced sinkholes (some very large and deep), cut roads in half and necessitated human water rescues (with one fatality). Parts of I-10 were closed. The Fish River at Silver Hill in Baldwin County peaked at a record high level of 23.18 feet – the previous historical record was 22.78 feet on July 20, 1997. Many folks throughout the area compared this event to the extreme flooding during Hurricane Danny in 1997.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.