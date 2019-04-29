James Spann: Warm weather continues for Alabama, with a few showers later this week

SUNNY, WARM AFTERNOON: A dry air mass remains over Alabama this afternoon; with sunshine in full supply temperatures are in the mid 80s at most locations. Tonight will be fair with a low in the low 60s.

Tuesday should be the warmest day so far this year as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. The sky will remain mostly sunny.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Moisture levels will rise and the upper ridge will weaken a bit Wednesday and Thursday, and we will have some risk of widely scattered showers on these two days — nothing really widespread or heavy. But a shower is possible. Otherwise, we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A weak surface front will approach from the north, and there will be an increase in the number of showers on Friday and Saturday. There could be a few thunderstorms involved, but there is no risk of severe weather. We won’t have a washout on Friday and Saturday, but be ready for a shower or thunderstorm from time to time. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and the high will be in the low 80s.

Then, on Sunday, drier air enters the state, and north and central Alabama should be generally rain-free. A few showers are still possible across the southern third of the state, however. The high Sunday will be in the 82- to 85-degree range as the warm weather pattern continues.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge remains in place. The week will stay warm, with highs in the 80s. On a number of days there will be some risk of scattered showers, but still nothing to suggest anything too heavy or widespread.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham has received 19.84 inches of rain since Jan. 1; the surplus for the year is 1.15 inches. Other totals for the year so far include:

Huntsville — 31.14 inches (surplus of 12.17 inches)

Tuscaloosa — 21.36 inches (surplus of 2.21)

Anniston — 21.03 inches (surplus of 2.64)

Mobile — 17.42 inches (deficiency of 3.99)

Montgomery — 15.28 inches (deficiency of 4.41)

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: A historic rainfall event developed ahead of a slow-moving cold front over portions of coastal Alabama and the northwest Florida Panhandle. The cold front was associated with a very powerful low-pressure system in the Plains. Widespread flooding produced sinkholes (some very large and deep), cut roads in half and necessitated human water rescues (with one fatality). Parts of I-10 were closed. The Fish River at Silver Hill in Baldwin County peaked at a record high level of 23.18 feet – the previous historical record was 22.78 feet on July 20, 1997. Many folks throughout the area compared this event to the extreme flooding during Hurricane Danny in 1997.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.