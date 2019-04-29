Magic City Art Connection draws thousands to Birmingham’s Linn Park

Picture-perfect weather and beautiful artwork helped draw an estimated 10,000 people to Birmingham’s Linn Park April 26-28 for the 36th Magic City Art Connection.

More than 180 artists and artisans showcased their work for sale to the public.

A jury awarded artists for having standout work, many of them from the Birmingham area and other parts of Alabama.

Magic City Art Connection artists share their stories from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This year’s list of award winners included:

The High School Sculpture Project awards of first place went to “Ephyrea” at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and second place to “Medusa” at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.