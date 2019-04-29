Magic City Art Connection draws thousands to Birmingham’s Linn Park

Picture-perfect weather and beautiful artwork helped draw an estimated 10,000 people to Birmingham’s Linn Park April 26-28 for the 36th Magic City Art Connection.
More than 180 artists and artisans showcased their work for sale to the public.
A jury awarded artists for having standout work, many of them from the Birmingham area and other parts of Alabama.
Magic City Art Connection artists share their stories from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
This year’s list of award winners included:
The High School Sculpture Project awards of first place went to “Ephyrea” at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and second place to “Medusa” at the Alabama School of Fine Arts.
Nelson Grice sculpts whimsical yet grounded works of art. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Chi Roach applies her background in psychology to her artwork. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Gyl Turner taught herself to paint in 2012 with a home kit from Hobby Lobby. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
An estimated 10,000 attended this year’s Magic City Art Connection in Birmingham’s Linn Park. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Myrna Gates creates large pieces with color and texture and wants people to touch her work. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Myrna Gates creates large pieces with color and texture and wants people to touch her work. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Myrna Gates. left, takes a selfie with Brooke Fleming at Magic City Art Connection. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
Myrna Gates creates large pieces with color and texture and wants people to touch her work. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
