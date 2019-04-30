Bo Bikes Bama participants cycle to help Alabamians recover after major losses

Clear, sunny skies greeted the more than 1,200 bikers who participated in the annual Bo Bikes Bama on Saturday, April 27.

Participants lined up for two races at the Auburn Arena on the campus of Auburn University, led by Alabama native, Auburn alum and former football NFL player Bo Jackson.

Jackson began the annual ride to help Alabamians devastated by the deadly storms of April 2011. The funds go to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which helps provide crucial emergency management resources.

Jackson was joined by Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings to kick off this year’s charity ride.

Aubie also greeted fans and engaged the audience in fun chants before the start of each ride.

Participants could take part in one of two rides – either a 60-mile ride, which began after 7 a.m. or a 30 mile ride which kicked off just after 10 a.m.

After the rides, participants were served lunch at the Auburn Arena before heading home for the day. This was the sixth year Bo Bikes Bama was held in Auburn.